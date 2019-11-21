American Idol alum Antonella Barba sentenced for drug trafficking: Family blames show for troubles

Former American Idol contestant Antonella Barba has been sentenced to 45 months in prison for drug trafficking. Her family blames the reality TV show for Antonella’s legal troubles.

James Broccoletti, Antonella’s attorney, told People magazine she pled guilty in July to ten drug charges. On Thursday, she appeared in the U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia to receive her punishment.

She learned her sentence for trying to deliver two pounds of fentanyl in 2018 is nearly four years in prison.

In 2007, Antonella made it to the Top 16 of American Idol, appearing on the season that crowned Jordin Sparks as the winner. It launched Sparks’ music career and Antonella hoped the reality TV show would do the same for her, but it did not.

The singer has not conducted an interview or released a statement regarding her legal issues.

Broccoletti filed paperwork asking for leniency for the first-time offender. Fox News obtained a copy of the court documents, which blamed fame and her experience on American Idol for her legal troubles.

The papers claim her time on reality TV show brought “detrimental change” to Antonella’s life. Her mother gave a statement featured in the documents. She claimed being voted off the show was devastating to Antonella.

Antonella moved to Los Angeles to pursue her singing dream after being booted from American Idol. Her mom blames the show for the move, calling it a “recipe for disaster.”

Losing her dream and leaving for LA was, according to her mom, what led Antonella down a destructive life path.

American Idol is not the only reality TV show Antonella appeared on. She was also a contestant on NBC’s Fear Factor in 2012. The court papers do not mention that show when placing blame for her legal problems.

Along with spending up to 45 months behind bars, the court recommended she complete a 500-hour residential drug treatment program. If she finishes the program, her sentence could be reduced by up to 12 months.