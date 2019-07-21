Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon were allegedly close to tying the knot before domestic battery incident

Amber Portwood recently spent 24 hours behind bars after an incident in which she wielded a machete at her boyfriend and baby daddy, Andrew Glennon.

The pair share a son together, Baby James, and it was reported James was in Amber’s arms when she attacked her partner.

No one is quite sure where the relationship is headed now, but an “insider” revealed to Us Weekly that the pair were thinking about tying the knot before the incident.

“He has spoken about marriage on numerous occasions and has even mentioned a list of possible wedding destinations to the MTV production team in the past. His friends have attested to his faithfulness and genuine intentions with Amber often,” the source dished.

Andrew is now working toward gaining custody of the baby so that Amber will be able to work on herself and so that he is safe from further incidents.

The reality star is said to have taken pills in an attempted overdose as well during the incident, but threw them back up before they could do her harm.

On this season of Teen Mom OG, Amber has been very open about her mental health struggles, and has told fans she struggles with borderline personality disorder.

At this time, it is not known if this incident will cause Amber to be fired from the hit reality series.

Catch Teen Mom OG Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.