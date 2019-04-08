Amanda Seyfried leaked pics trend on Twitter, fans rush to her defense

Explicit photos of actress Amanda Seyfried resurfaced on Twitter over the weekend — leading many fans to defend the Mean Girls star against the invasion of her privacy.

The leaked pictures reportedly showed the 33-year-old actress performing a sex act on a boat or paddleboard with her then-boyfriend. The actress appeared to respond to the leaks by calling on Twitter to end revenge porn.

It is unclear how the photos first surfaced and if they were part of the 2014 celebrity data attack. However, hundreds of fans rushed to her defense on Twitter after the pictures resurfaced and were repeatedly shared on the social networking site.

What I love about this Amanda Seyfried situation, is the amount of people hyping her up instead of slut shaming. I’m sorry they got leaked though, that’s a disgusting invasion of privacy. — Ellisa 👌 (@EllieMay912) April 7, 2019

DO NOT SUPPORT REVENGE PORN

Leave Amanda Seyfried alone she is a mother, overall wonderful human being, and she deserves our respect. — Lucas Morales (@yourboiblucas) April 7, 2019

If you are currently making fun of Amanda Seyfried without realizing that who leaked those pictures is a fucking asshole and should go to jail please unfollow me. I don't want any of your horrible attitude on my tl. — Junliet💫☂️ (@catjolras) April 7, 2019

One fan wrote in another viral tweet: “Amanda Seyfried is a grown ass woman if my sis wants to […] on a boat. Then let her […] on a boat, at least she on a boat. Y’all be […] in high school bathrooms, kneeling down on a dirty ass floor. Mind ya business.”

Another user wrote: “For the sake of her privacy, don’t share them! People are celebrities too!!!”

Seyfried, who has previously revealed she suffers from anxiety, is one of many celebrities to have had several nude photos leaked online.

In 2014, an iCloud leak of celebrity photos affected dozens of stars after they were shared on the internet. Many of the nudes leaks continue to resurface as social media websites crack down on privacy violations.

Seyfried yesterday shared a photo on Instagram of herself and husband Thomas Sadoski, whom she married in 2017. The couple has a daughter together.

Seyfried recently reprised her role as Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.