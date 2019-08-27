Alyson Stoner at the VMAs 2019: Who was former child star in Missy Elliot’s performance?

Alyson Stoner was only nine-years-old when she appeared in Missy Elliot’s 2002 music video for Work It. The four-minute music video, directed by Dave Meyers, with cameos by rappers Timbaland and Eve, featured Alyson Stoner as a child dancer, sporting cute pigtails and a pink outfit.

Elliot’s music video for Work It earned her Video of the Year at the 2003 MTV VMAs.

Alyson, now 26 years old, returns, 17 years after her appearance in the original 2002 music video with a sizzling dance performance midway through Elliot’s Video Vanguard performance at the 2019 VMAs. Dressed in a bright yellow tracksuit and sneakers, Alyson takes to the stage ( 3:30 mark in the video below) to show off her professional dance skills, and the audience, including celebs such as Taylor Swift and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, loved it.

Missy Elliot wowed the crowd with performances of some of her most famous tracks, including Get Ur Freak On, Lose Control, and Work It.

Fans go wild over Alyson and Elliot on Twitter

Fans went wild with excitement on Twitter after seeing Alyson on stage with Elliot once again, and her name trended on the social media platform for hours afterward. Fans were also excited to see the legendary Missy Elliot on stage once again.

Elliot was presented with the Video Vanguard Award after her performance, soon after she released her five-track EP titled Iconology. She also recently released a music video for her song Throw It Back.

Who is Alyson Stoner?

Alyson Stoner was born in Toledo, Ohio, on August 11, 1993. Her parents are Charlie Stoner and LuAnne Hodges. She attended Maumee Valley Country Day School in Toledo, Ohio. She trained as a dancer at the O’Connell’s Dance Studio.

Stoner later trained as a model at the Margaret O’Brien Modeling Studio. She won Best Model of the Year at the International Modeling and Talent Association Convention in 2000.

She is a dancer, model, actress, singer, actress, and voice artist.

After appearing in Missy Elliot’s music videos for Work It, Gossip Folks, and I’m Really Hot, she also appeared in several other music videos, such as Eminem’s Just Lose It, and No Tengo Dinero by Kumbia Kings. She appeared as a backup dancer for OutKast at the 2004 Kids’ Choice Awards and also for Will Smith in 2015.

She hosted Disney Channel’s Mike’s Super Short Show (2001-2007). She is best known for playing Sarah Baker in the comedy film Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) and Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005). She also appeared in the teen sitcom series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005–2007) and in the Step Up franchise (2006-2014).

She voiced Isabella Garcia-Shapiro in Disney’s animated musical comedy Phineas and Ferb (2007–2015).

Alyson Stoner is now a YouTuber with nearly 600,000 subscribers. She also has more than 860,000 followers on Instagram.