Alinity Divine: Who is the Twitch streamer banned for accidentally streaming pornographic images?

Alinity Divine, whose real name is Natalia Mogollon, is a popular Twitch streamer and social media star. She was recently temporarily banned from Twitch after she unintentionally streamed pornographic images.

“Yo so I’m suspended for three days,” Alinity tweeted after the ban. “Someone hosted me for 1700 viewers, I went to check out the stream to shout them out… SURPRISE PORN!”

Yo so I'm suspended for THREE days. Someone hosted me for 1700 viewers, I went to check out the stream to shout them out.. SURPRISE PORN! So hey streamers, trust twitch moderation staff to monitor things and ensure porn doesn't get up to thousands of viewers? Think again! — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) May 25, 2019

Alinity was checking out a channel that wanted to host her and she was sharing with her audience as she clicked through the channel when pornographic video clips unexpectedly appeared. She clicked off immediately in alarm, but it was too late.

She later criticized Twitch moderators, suggesting it was their duty to ensure that such content was not available on the platform in the first place.

“So hey streamers, trust twitch moderation staff to monitor things and ensure porn doesn’t get up to thousands of viewers? Think again!” she tweeted sarcastically.

She also expressed sympathy for fellow Twitch streamer Kamet0 who got a suspension because of the NSFW profile of a subscriber.

Disable the functionality for follows and sub alerts on twitch sings. Don't browse twitch anymore. Just really don't do anything. — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) May 25, 2019

Alinity has been the subject of a similar controversy on Twitch in the past. Earlier in January, she accidentally showed NSFW images.

If you have viewed her content online or read about incidents involving Alinity you might have wondered who she is.

Here is what you need to know.

Who is Alinity Divine?

Alinity’s real name is Natalia Mogollon. She was born in January 1988 in Cali, Colombia, but later relocated to Canada and settled in Saskatoon in 2010.

She is 31 years old and started streaming on Twitch in December 2012. She has more than 850,000 followers there with nearly 250,000 on Instagram, and nearly 82,000 followers on Twitter.

You can find her here on Instagram. You can also find her here on Twitter.

She is a gamer who earns her living by streaming gaming videos such as World of Warcraft on Twitch and other platforms. She works from the basement of her home in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

She once feuded with the YouTuber Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg. In a video, PewDiePie called Alinity and other female gamers on Twitch “stupid Twitch Thots.”

Alinity responded by threatening to get the video taken down for allegedly violating her copyright. Multiple copyright violations could get a content creator banned from YouTube.

However, YouTube reportedly investigated Alinity’s claim and determined that there was really no copyright violation.

Probably her most bizarre controversy was when it was discovered that she had sold her used underwear to a subscriber. Viewers learned about her behind-the-scenes underwear trade when she accidentally gave viewers a glimpse of her Gmail account while streaming in November 2018.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed an email message in her inbox.

Part of the emailed message with the subject line “I want to buy,” read: “Hey Alinity, I hope you remember you sold me a leopard bra many years ago. I offered you very good money then and I wanted to ask if you like to…”

She later admitted it.

“It was a long time ago,” Alinity wrote in a chat. “It’s really f**king embarrassing but I was a broke college student.”

“This was 5 years ago,” she added. “It’s not something I would ever do again.”

In 2017, Alinity revealed to her fans that she had suffered from mental health issues, including anorexia, depression and bipolar disorder. She claimed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and placed on medication after severe depression led her to contemplate suicide.

She also claimed that playing video games online helped her to cope with the challenges.