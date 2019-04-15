Alexis Vogel dead: The celebrity makeup artist cause of death revealed

Celebrity makeup artist Alexis Vogel has reportedly died. The 61- year-old was one of the most sought after artists in Hollywood and had worked with Pamela Anderson, Sharon Stone, Denzel Washington, Carmen Electra, Kelly Clarkson, and many others.

Vogel’s cause of death has been attributed to respiratory complications from breast cancer.

David Harrison Levi, a friend of Vogel’s, announced her death on Facebook. Levi released the following statement.

“Alexis Vogel aka Lexi Vogel passed away this morning in her sleep from a respiratory infection following her brave, courageous battle with breast cancer. Alexis will be greatly missed by me & all of those who knew & loved her. May God bless & keep you in His loving arms. I love you.”

Tributes have poured in on social media following the news about Vogel passing away.

Sad to hear, a dear friend and icon in the makeup industry has passed away. @alexisvogel beautiful, kind spirit, fun and revolutionized makeup she created that @playboy look that captured generations #Godspeed Alexis you touched my life and made this world a better place. ❤️😓💫 pic.twitter.com/Vq5RZLzgpB — Shanna Moakler (@ShannaMoakler) April 15, 2019

Soar with the angels Alexis Vogel your time on earth may be done but your spirit and your legacy will live on forever ❤️RIP @alexisvmakeup pic.twitter.com/hz9VQlPEL6 — Amber Lynn ® (@XXXAmberLynns) April 15, 2019

Alexis Vogel has done makeup work on several commercials, movies and TV series such as American Idol, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Dancing With The Stars.

The talented makeup artist used her talent to help others. According to her official website, Vogel worked with the patients of plastic surgeons and psychiatrists for post-surgical makeup lessons. The 61-year-old artist was also an author of the book titled Alexis Vogel Celebrity Makeup: Professional Secrets & Techniques.

Alexis Vogel was last active on her Instagram three days ago. Vogel reportedly died peacefully in her sleep from a respiratory infection due to breast cancer on April 14, 2019.