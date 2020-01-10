Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!
Alexis Eddy death: AYTO contestant dies after cardiac arrest
10th January 2020 10:43 AM ET
Alexis Eddy, who shot to fame after her appearance as a contestant on MTV’s hit reality series Are You the One? died on Thursday. Deadline reports that Eddy died at her home in Mannington, West Virginia, after a cardiac arrest.
She was 23 years old.
MTV released a statement confirming Eddy’s death on Are You the One’s official Twitter page:
“MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”
MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/8WgMTojeZL
— #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 9, 2020
PEOPLE reported that officers from West Virginia’s Mannington Police Department responded to a call at her home shortly before 7 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.
Eddy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cause of death
PEOPLE also reported that the cause of cardiac arrest was unknown. According to TMZ, police are awaiting a toxicology report to confirm the cause of death.
Radar Online is reporting that Eddy’s grandmother, Carol Efaw, said she died of a drug overdose. Efaw appeared to blame Eddy’s early death on her appearance on Are You the One?
“My son and daughter-in-law are devastated,” Efaw said, according to Radar Online. “Alexis was a lost soul. Those shows mess up kids.”
Reactions on Twitter
People have been reacting to the sad news on Twitter:
the death of alexis eddy is an absolutely tragedy.
please refrain from harassing her family at this time. while alexis often defended shelia eddy, she is in no way responsible for shelia or rachel shoaf’s crime. this is a tragedy. she was young and had a life ahead of her.
— 𝚝𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚘𝚛 (@sailonyellow) January 9, 2020
Yo what the heck, I just found out Alexis Eddy from AYTO passed away. Man, I’m so heartbroken 🙁 RIP princess, I’ll never forget you or the conversations we had.. you were the light in the room. 💔
— tana mongoose (@minnsiemouse) January 9, 2020
Rest In Peace Alexis Eddy, gone from us too soon. My heart is so sad….
Thankful to have the few conversations we got to have, you were a light to so many people ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T80yXL9yOA
— Roda’sRedemption (@GamerVev) January 9, 2020
She was my favorite contestant from AYTO S6 very entertaining, charming and full of life. My Condolences goes out to her family and friends, now my heart is completely broken 💔 RIP Alexis Eddy pic.twitter.com/CzfAWoipY1
— 𝘕𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘕𝘢𝘷𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘰 🥀 (@insertnick_) January 10, 2020
Who was Alexis Eddy?
Eddy competed on Season 6 of Are You the One?, which aired in 2017. She was popular on the show due to her openness about her history of struggling with drug addiction as well as her lifestyle and background.
She also revealed on the show that she had a cousin who was convicted of murder.
Eddy, who described herself on her Twitter page as a “washed up MTV reality star wondering why people still care what she’s up to,” took to Twitter and Instagram in September to celebrate her sobriety. She posted photos of herself and her dad with a message that she and her dad were “finally sober together.”
“Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together 😭😭😭 pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference.So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks.”
Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together 😭😭😭 pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference.
So very blessed today.#RecoveryRocks pic.twitter.com/0J8sIY8Duc
— Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) September 28, 2019
She also celebrated her recovery on Instagram with a photo taken in front of West Virginia’s Community Recovery Center.
“Recovery at its finest 😉 Gr8ful 2 b clean & sober #justfortoday.”
She later announced in October that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Nate Lee.
“Went to play in the woods… Walked out engaged. love you @natelee4176,” she posted on Instagram, according to PEOPLE.
She later deleted the post and took to Twitter in December with a comment about window shopping for boyfriends on Facebook.
Honestly I gotta stop using the “people you may know” tab on FB to window shop for boyfriends 🥴
— Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) December 30, 2019
Wow ok I’m just gonna stop all you boys right now
“I have Disney+” is not a dating quality and NO, I’m not going to come lay at your house with you on a first, second, or third date 🥴
Social media really got the dating norm all screwy don’t it
— Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) January 2, 2020
In January, she tweeted a complaint about how social media has negatively influenced the dating culture.