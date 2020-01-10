Alexis Eddy death: AYTO contestant dies after cardiac arrest

Alexis Eddy, who shot to fame after her appearance as a contestant on MTV’s hit reality series Are You the One? died on Thursday. Deadline reports that Eddy died at her home in Mannington, West Virginia, after a cardiac arrest.

She was 23 years old.

MTV released a statement confirming Eddy’s death on Are You the One’s official Twitter page:

“MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

PEOPLE reported that officers from West Virginia’s Mannington Police Department responded to a call at her home shortly before 7 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.

Eddy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cause of death

PEOPLE also reported that the cause of cardiac arrest was unknown. According to TMZ, police are awaiting a toxicology report to confirm the cause of death.

Radar Online is reporting that Eddy’s grandmother, Carol Efaw, said she died of a drug overdose. Efaw appeared to blame Eddy’s early death on her appearance on Are You the One?

“My son and daughter-in-law are devastated,” Efaw said, according to Radar Online. “Alexis was a lost soul. Those shows mess up kids.”

Reactions on Twitter

People have been reacting to the sad news on Twitter:

Who was Alexis Eddy?

Eddy competed on Season 6 of Are You the One?, which aired in 2017. She was popular on the show due to her openness about her history of struggling with drug addiction as well as her lifestyle and background.

She also revealed on the show that she had a cousin who was convicted of murder.

Eddy, who described herself on her Twitter page as a “washed up MTV reality star wondering why people still care what she’s up to,” took to Twitter and Instagram in September to celebrate her sobriety. She posted photos of herself and her dad with a message that she and her dad were “finally sober together.”

“Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together 😭😭😭 pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference.So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks.”

She also celebrated her recovery on Instagram with a photo taken in front of West Virginia’s Community Recovery Center.

“Recovery at its finest 😉 Gr8ful 2 b clean & sober #justfortoday.”

She later announced in October that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Nate Lee.

“Went to play in the woods… Walked out engaged. love you @natelee4176,” she posted on Instagram, according to PEOPLE.

She later deleted the post and took to Twitter in December with a comment about window shopping for boyfriends on Facebook.

In January, she tweeted a complaint about how social media has negatively influenced the dating culture.