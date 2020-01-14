Alexis Bellino: What is her net worth and what does her new boyfriend Andy Bohn do for a job?

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Below Deck, fans got more than they bargained for when The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino boarded the Valor with her new boyfriend, Andy Bohn. She was celebrating her divorce and living life to its fullest with her new man.

Alexis could not keep her hands off Andy, to the point the entire crew was uncomfortable watching their several make-out sessions. The reality TV star is certainly over her failed marriage.

Alexis Bellino net worth

After the Bravo personality appeared on Below Deck, there were a couple of questions fans needed answered. One of them is just how rich is she? The answer is Alexis Bellino’s net worth is $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She reportedly earned $175,000 per season when she was on the Bravo show. Alexis appeared on three seasons. Along with her RHOC gig, Alexis has been on several other TV shows, including David Tutera’s CELEBrations on WEtv. The episode focused on her vow renewal to her now ex-husband, Jim.

Along with being on television, Alexis has several small business ventures. One of them is a clothing line that is featured on websites such as Revolve and Shopstyle. She also co-owned Sky Zone Sports Anaheim and Sky Zone San Diego, with Jim. It was not revealed what happened to those businesses when the couple divorced.

Speaking of splitting from Jim, Alexis walked away from the marriage with more money to add to her earnings. Court documents obtained by The Blast show Alexis receives $6,000 a month in child support, as well as $10,000 a month in spousal support. She was also paid a one-time lump sum of $250,000.

What does Andy Bohn do for a job?

Andy Bohn’s job film producer. However, he only has two producing credits to his name. Don’t Think Twice and I Do… Until I Don’t.

There are not many details regarding Andy or his job. His Instagram account is private, and he is not on LinkedIn. Ironically there is an Andy Bohn on LinkedIn. He is also in the entertainment industry, but it is not Alexis’ man.

All information regarding Andy is related to his now very public relationship with Alexis. Oh, and the statement his ex-wife, Andrea, made regarding Andy’s romance with the RHOC alum.

The two started dating while Andy and Andrea were still married. Andrea says they were in marriage counseling, while Alexis says Andy was mid divorce when she met him.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.