Alexandra Grant facts: What to know about Keanu Reeves’ new girlfriend

Alexandra Grant and actor Keanu Reeves attended the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles together on Saturday night. They held hands while walking the red carpet at the event.

It was not the first time that Grant, 46, and Reeves, 55, had been seen together in public. They two have been friends and business collaborators for years. They were first photographed together at a public event in 2016 at the UNAIDS Galaat Design Miami/Basel in Switzerland, according to Elle.

Rumors that they were in a relationship gained traction recently after they attended the MOCA Benefit together in May and Saint Laurent’s fashion show in June. But they never publicly confirmed the rumors. However, many fans took their hand-in-hand red carpet walk on Saturday to mean they were going public with their relationship.

Sources reportedly told Life & Style that Grant and Reeves have entered into a romantic relationship after reportedly keeping it platonic for years. The source said that “friends are convinced that Keanu and Alexandra’s friendship has turned romantic,” and that “Keanu doesn’t stop raving” about Grant.

Reeves previously dated actress Jennifer Syme in the late 1990s, and she became pregnant with their first child. Syme gave birth to their baby Ava Archer Syme-Reeves eight months into her pregnancy in December 1999. The baby was stillborn. The couple broke up soon after the sad incident. Syme later died in a fatal car crash in April 2001 at 28 years old.

Following reports that Grant and Reeves are dating, fans have been making inquiries about Grant. If you’ve also wanted to know more about Reeve’s new girlfriend, here is what we know.

Who is Alexandra Grant?

Alexandra Grant was born in 1973. She is a Los Angeles-based artist and philanthropist of Jewish descent. She attended Swarthmore College, an elite liberal arts college in Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Swarthmore in 1995 with a BA in history and studio art. She also attended California College of the Arts and Crafts in San Francisco. She graduated from California College of Arts in 2000 with an MFA in drawing and painting.

Grant is widely traveled. She has lived in Mexico, France, and Spain, according to her website.

She also has an Instagram account where she posts photos of her artwork from her studio.

According to her website, Grant’s artwork focuses on “probing ideas of translation, identity, dis/location, and social responsibility” through “an exploration of the use of text and language in various media—painting, drawing, sculpture, film, and photography.” She has collaborated with many artists, writers, and philosophers, such as Channing Hansen, Michael Joyce, and Hélène Cixous.

Her artwork has been exhibited in galleries around the world, including the Honor Fraser Gallery in Los Angles, Galerie Lelong and Harris Lieberman Galleries in NYC, the Galerie Gradiva in Paris, and the Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto, Canada.

Her work has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, White Hot Magazine, Frieze, and Art in America.

Grant has won awards and accolades, including the COLA Individual Artist Fellowship and The Pollock Krasner Foundation Grant.

Grant is the founder of the grantLOVE project which raises funds for non-profit organizations focused on promoting the arts, such as Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) and Art of Elysium. She is also the co-founder of X Artists’ Books (XAB) with Reeves. The publishing house focuses on publishing art-centered books.

Grant is the author of MOCA Focus (2007). She also co-authored The Artists’ Prison (2017) with Eve Wood.

Ode to Happiness and Shadows is a picture book by Reeves and Grant published in 2011. The book features drawings by Grant and text by Reeves.