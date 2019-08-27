Alex Fine: Who is Cassie’s fiance?

Cassie will soon become Mrs. Fine. Her new fiance, Alex Fine, popped the question, and now they are not only expecting a child soon but are also planning a wedding.

Ever since learning about Cassie and Alex Fine’s relationship, his star has been on the rise. And while Alex has been running in celebrity circles for years, many are still looking to learn more about him.

Here’s what we know about the bull rider and personal trainer who is getting ready to marry Diddy’s ex.

Who is Alex Fine?

Cassie Ventura’s new fiance is 26-year-old Alex Fine. The pair have been dating since late 2018 and finally made their romance official in October 2018 after months of speculation that Cassie and Diddy had split after a decade together.

It was reported that Fine was previously on Diddy’s payroll, having been hired as a personal trainer for Cassie. However, those close to the couple claim that their romance blossomed after Cassie and Diddy broke up and they weren’t hooking up while she was still with the Bad Boy Records mogul.

Alex Fine is from Cincinnati, Ohio, though he lives in California now. In high school, he played football and in college, he studied military science.

He became interested in personal training after seeing Bradley Cooper’s transformation for American Sniper. While still attending college, he contacted celebrity trainer C.T. Fletcher and ultimately met the guy who got Cooper ready for his huge film role.

Fletcher ended up offering Alex Fine a job, which he quit college and accepted, vowing to always work on his own as a personal trainer. He gave the gig three months to bear fruit and if it did not, Alex intended to go back to school to become an EMT.

Well, it turns out that training celebrities is something that he’s very good at, and now he’s become famous in his own right for his ability to train others. Of course, Alex Fine is also famous for stealing Cassie Ventura’s heart, getting her pregnant and now, for asking her to marry him.

Alex shared the good news that Cassie said yes on Tuesday, along with the photo below.

He also shared this video:

True to his word, Alex refused to work for others, and instead he trains the rich and famous through his own company, Alex Fine Performance.

Fine also has made a name for himself as a bull rider and is the director of health for Hemp Hydrate, a company that makes CBD infused water.

With his career in full swing and his best friend on his arm, it looks like life is going well for Alex Fine.