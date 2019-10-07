Alessia Cara on Tonight with Jimmy Fallon: Queen of impressions returns to imitate Cardi B., Ariana Grande and more

Singer Alessia Cara is becoming a regular on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon thanks to her ability to do impressions. She is quickly earning the honor of “queen of impressions.”

On Sunday night, she stopped by again, showcasing her stellar skills and impressing the show’s host. Jimmy immediately sang her praises for the ability to impersonate celebrities and gave her a new task to show off her talents.

Alessia participated in the segment, Wheel of Musical Impressions. The game consists of a person singing a song like a famous singer.

It switches songs and singers at various points during the game forcing each player to adapt quickly. She has a knack for flawlessly completing the game, which she has done twice.

Jimmy challenged the Canadian singer to several impressions, while only singing one song. Alessia belted out Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy. She gladly accepted the host’s challenge but did admit she was nervous about attempting the task.

It turns out the singer had nothing at all to worry about. Alessia didn’t miss a beat, mimicking the sounds of Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Lorde, Alanis Morissette, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, and of course, Billie Eilish. She even nailed Cardi B’s swagger perfectly!

The performance is nothing short of iconic with the video footage going viral. Yes, the singer’s hidden talent is not so secret anymore, especially since Jimmy loves having Alessia on his show. The host keeps asking her back for new tasks in an attempt to stump her.

Alessia, however, has yet to be stumped or fail one of Jimmy’s challenges. She is proving there is not a singer out there she can’t impersonate.

When Jimmy Fallon is not challenging her, Alessia Cara spends time working on her own music. The Canadian born singer is making a name for herself as a songwriter and instrumentalist.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights on NBC.