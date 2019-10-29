Alba Jancou: Who is Peter Cook’s girlfriend turned fiancee?

Alba Jancou is the 21-year-old college student that Peter Cook, supermodel Christie Brinkley’s ex-husband, is engaged to.

Page Six reported that Cook, 60, proposed to Jancou on September 15 in front of a church in Santorini, Greece. Cook proposed to his young sweetheart with a six-carat diamond ring by jewelry designer Glenn Bradford, according to E! News.

Page Six also reported that Cook and Jancou plan a destination wedding in Europe, but no date has been announced.

“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!” Cook reportedly said.

Peter Cook was previously married to model, actress, and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley. Cook and Brinkley married in 1996 and divorced in 2008 after Brinkley accused Cook of cheating on her with 18-year-old Diana Bianchi. Bianchi worked at Cook’s architecture firm at the time.

Cook and Brinkley have a daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who is a model. Sailor is 21 years old, the same age as her father’s new fiancee, Alba Jancou. Sailor recently appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars with the professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy as her dancing partner.

Cook also adopted Jack, Brinkley’s son with ex-husband Richard Taubman.

Fans already know a lot about Peter Cook, but very little is known about Alba Jancou. If you have been wondering who Jancou is, here is what we know about her.

Who is Alba Jancou?

Alba Jancou and Peter Cook were first spotted together this summer attending a number of high-profile events together in the Hamptons, New York. Jancou and Cook reportedly met two years ago at Le Bilboquet, a French restaurant in New York City, but started dating a year ago, according to Page Six.

We don’t know much about Jancou, partly because she guards her privacy on social media. She has an Instagram account that is currently and has 3,000 followers, but it is set to private. She also had a Linkedln page, but recently deleted it, according to Radar Online.

Page Six viewed the page before it was deleted and reported it revealed Jancou expects to graduate from Tulane University in 2021. The page also said that she attended Millfield School, “a prestigious English private boarding school in Somerset.”

She interned at a “top New York art gallery.”

Alba Jancou’s parents are Tanya Bonakdar, 53, and Marc Jancou, 51. Tanya and Marc are divorced. The couple previously managed an art gallery together but opened separate galleries after they divorced.