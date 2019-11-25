Alaskan Bush People: Rainy Brown turns 17, celebrates with siblings Bear and Birdy

Alaskan Bush People star Rainy Brown turned 17 on Saturday. Rainy, the youngest member of the family, celebrated her birthday with her siblings.

She took to Instagram to share a photo showing her with her brother Bear Brown and sister Birdy Brown.

“Thank you all for a wonderful birthday, seventeen years down the hole! Now excuse me while I go eat a whole cherry pie,” she wrote.

Bear Brown, whose Instagram account is private, also posted congratulatory messages to his sister, according to The Blast.

“Today was my little sister Rains’ 17th Birthday!!! I had a blast!!! And I hope she did too! I could not be more proud of this young lady! Happy birthday Rain! Your [sic] my inspiration!!!” he wrote.

Rainy’s birthday comes soon after she took to Instagram on November 1 to post a photo showing her and brother Brown dressed up for Halloween.

“Happy Halloween everybody! We never do anything traditional so naturally I had three different costumes this year, but hey, it’s Halloween, hope everyone’s had a safe fun night full of candy,” Rainy wrote.

Rainy has a substantial following on Instagram, with more than 147,000 followers. She describes herself on her Instagram as a “Member of the @alaskanbushppl family, mother to Jakson and Bardum, child of God, inspirational writer, and a full time warrior.”

Rainy Brown is the youngest daughter of Ami and Billy. Rainy’s full name is Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown, and she was born on Nov. 23, 2002. She made her debut on Alaskan Bush People with her family in 2014 when she was a pre-teen.

She has five brothers, Matthew Jeremiah (Matt), Joshua (Bam Bam), Solomon Isaiah Freedom (Bear), Gabriel Starbuck (Gabe), Noah Darkcloud, and one sister, Amora Snowbird (Birdy).

Rainy loves playing with her doll, listening to music, and reading novels, such as Nancy Drew. She is also interested in fashion. She plays the ukulele.