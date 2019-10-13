Aladin takes another shot at Laura after 90 Day Fiance rumors claim she threatened to ‘destroy’ him

Now that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is near the end of Season 1 and his marriage has ended, Aladin Jallali has a lot to say about his ex-wife Laura. The couple split before the TLC series finished airing. Despite an NDA forbidding them from sharing spoilers about the current status of their relationship, Laura has been dropping all kinds of claims about Aladin.

Up until recently, Aladin has remained silent while Laura claimed to be pregnant, then claimed to have miscarried. After that, a picture of her with a “bruised” eye made the rounds, and Laura even claimed that Aladin might be gay.

Even with their marriage falling apart, Laura’s claims about Aladin always seemed a bit off-the-mark, and 90 Day Fiance fans tended to take it all with a grain of salt.

Then, a new claim surfaced from one of Aladin’s friends, who was trying to defend him. He allegedly said that Laura threatened to “destroy him” as she left him behind in Qatar.

In Aladin’s latest post, which is much like others he has shared lately, he wrote, “When someone says they will destroy you…”

Then, the photo changes to one of Aladin laughing, and it says, “But they accidentally set themselves on fire instead.”

The screen changes again, and it says, “Karma — It’s coming for ya!”

In the caption, Aladin wrote, “We all get what we deserve…” along with a string of karma-related hashtags.

One of those hashtags even alludes to what could be coming soon for Laura. He wrote “#countdowntofreedomofspeech,” seemingly referring to his NDA, which has kept many 90 Day Fiance cast members from freely sharing information about their lives as the episodes play out.

Hopefully, once Aladin’s NDA is expired, we can get the whole story. It seems there is a lot that viewers don’t know about what went on with Aladin and Laura in Qatar.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.