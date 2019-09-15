Aladin Jallali responds to 90 Day Fiance fans question about Laura Jallali’s pregnancy claim

Over the weekend, 90 Day Fiance fans were shocked after Laura Jallali dropped a bomb on Instagram about he she is pregnant with Aladin’s baby. The baby news came via a post where Laura addresses the “thirsty women” who keep dropping messages in Aladin’s DMs as well as those who have been claiming that Aladin and Laura are divorced.

In her bid to clear things up, Laura claimed she had a “muffin” in her “oven,” which started speculation about what she could possibly mean. Most who saw the post didn’t believe that she was actually pregnant at first.

However, Laura continued to claim she is pregnant in a message with the 90 Day Fiance Instagram fansite @talker_of_shits. She even claimed that the pregnancy was a big surprise.

No one seemed to be more surprised than Aladin though. It took quite a while for him to respond at all to news that he’s going to be a father. But when someone asked him about Laura’s pregnancy claims in the comments of one of his photos, Aladin responded.

Aladin asked, “wish baby you talk about !!! maybe from the purple friend 🤣🤣😅😅 Lmfao.”

But speculation over what’s going on inside Laura’s uterus doesn’t end there.

That Laura responded again to @talker_of_shits on Instagram and apparently, Aladin was just kidding when he made the joke about Laura’s purple vibrator. She has jokes about it too. ”

“If the baby comes out purple, it’s the vibrators but if it comes out half Arabic… You are the father!” Laura wrote in a private message that has been screenshotted and shared.

The debate is still raging as to whether Laura really is pregnant with Aladin’s baby or if she’s making this all up for attention and to potentially stall a divorce. Either way, we’re waiting to see what comes of these recent and seemingly unlikely pregnancy claims.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.