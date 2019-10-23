Aladin is ‘single not ready to mingle’ says relationship with Laura is over for good

Now that the first season and the Tell All for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are over, TLC viewers are wondering what has happened with the couples from the show.

It’s no secret that Laura and Aladin Jallali split before we even got to the end. Finally, Aladin is starting to open up more about what happened to make him change his mind about being married to Laura.

We still don’t know the full story and likely won’t get the scoop for a few months as 90 Day Fiance cast members have to sign an NDA that prohibits them from spilling their secrets while TLC is still trying to make a buck.

As many knows, Laura has been sharing quite a bit anyway but Aladin has been much more tight-lipped about what went down.

In fact, even at the Tell All, all he said about ending things with Laura is that he gave her “chance after chance” but that she just kept on disrespecting him. He didn’t give specifics and The Other Way viewers were left to fill in the blanks.

One thing Aladin isn’t keeping a secret now is his relationship status. In a recent Q&A session on Instagram Live, Aladin was asked if he was single.

And while Aladin confirmed that he is single at this time, rather than jumping into the next relationship like others from the 90 Day Fiance cast, he also shared that he’s not ready to get back into the dating scene yet.

“Single but not ready to mingle,” Aladin wrote before adding an emoji to lighten the mood.

There’s been quite a bit of interest in Aladin ever since it became clear that he and Laura weren’t going to work out. And when he is ready to get back out there, Aladin has also already confirmed that he will be looking for a woman despite Laura’s claims that he might be into men.