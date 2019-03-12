Aladdin live-action trailer 2019: Who is Mena Massoud?

Disney released the first full-length trailer for Aladdin this morning and this trailer gives a first look at what the entire movie will look like. Over the past couple of months, Disney has only released smaller clips and scenes from the movie that haven’t given the full picture of what the experience would be like.

But today’s trailer appears to have changed people’s minds, as it starts to set the tone of the traditional Aladdin-feel that Disney fans love.

Check out the trailer below.

In this trailer, fans get to see more of Mena Massoud, the actor who plays Aladdin. Massoud is a native Egyptian, but he was raised in Markham, Ontario, Canada. He attended and graduated from Ryerson University‘s theatre program.

In his early acting career, he starred in Open Heart as Jared Malik. But it wasn’t Massoud’s acting experience alone that landed him the role on Aladdin, as he had to go through a lengthy audition process that included multiple auditions with candidates from around the world.

And it’s clear that this role means a lot to him, as he commented on the new trailer on his Twitter account, sharing that he’s still pinching himself over the opportunity to play Aladdin.

Still pinch myself sometimes at the idea of playing this iconic character. His journey in this film is only something I could have dreamed of playing with. This trailer is only a sliver of the adventures you’ll see this May. Get ready for a whole new world. #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/XQgcG6LI75 — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) March 12, 2019

When he isn’t acting, he’s passionate about living a healthy lifestyle. During high school, he played basketball as part of the Ontario Basketball Association.

He’s also the founder of Evolving Vegan, which is a company dedicated to the vegan lifestyle. There is a shop, recipes, and even video episodes talking about vegan food and recipes around the United States.

Other than Aladdin, Mena Massoud can be seen in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan where he starred as Tarek Kassar. After his role as Aladdin, Mena will be playing Ethan Hart in Reprisal, which is a television series set to come out in 2019.

He’s also currently working on a movie called Warning, which is in pre-production.

Aladdin was previously criticized by Disney fans for the excessive use of CGI and Jafar’s unmenacing delivery. But, after the full-length trailer was released this morning, it appears that fans are a bit more forgiving.

aladdin is the hottest disney prince and if you think differently you’re wrong — 𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧 (@futureghosty) March 12, 2019

the new #Aladdin trailer just gave me a lot more confidence in the movie as a whole like it looks really good — michelle (@mxchellea_) March 12, 2019

I'm good with Aladdin 2019. Granted, I never was on the "The Sky is Falling and by Sky I mean my Childhood" vibe like the rest of the overly reactive internet. Let's go!

Sidenote: Also Abu plays the trumpet XD — Jamaal Ephriam (@keyjayHD) March 12, 2019

Disney just released the official trailer of Aladdin and finally, Genie looks better. Glad they fixed it. #Aladdin — trex janmec samson (@ikamij) March 12, 2019

Aladdin is set to be released in theaters on May 24, 2019.