Akinyi speaks out about receiving hate from 90 Day Fiance viewers

90 Day Fiance viewers have proven to be very passionate about the TLC show. So much so that the people who choose to share their lives with us receive a lot of feedback from fans by way of direct messages on social media.

Akinyi is one of the latest 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars that viewers love to hate. And as such, she has been dealing with quite a bit of hate in her DMs, which she recently spoke out about.

“There’s two types of people in my DM,” Akinyi began in a recent post on Instagram. “Swipe. The past day I’ve gotten the meanest most hateful DMs from people I don’t even know. You’re just watching a part of my life and you’re judging me based off of that.”

“I’m not a celebrity and i don’t want to be one, I didn’t ask for it, so please unfollow if you don’t like me,” Akinyi continued. “I get so mad when someone old enough to be my mom or dad is being hateful for no reason. You have children and you’re bullying?!! Shame on you!”

Then Akinyi shared what she hopes will happen to those who have been giving her such a hard time.

“I hope all those hateful people diarrhoea until that hole feels nothing but hot doarrhoea pain!” she wrote.

Akinyi also acknowledged those who have sent “sweet” messages to her and wished them a much better time than those who have sent nasty messages.

It seems that much of the “hate” has come after the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. It was during that episode where Benjamin showed up at her family’s home to negotiate the bride price. It was only after bringing a huge amount of food and finding out that it was not customary to do that for the bride price that many took aim at Akinyi. After all, she is the one who told Benjamin he needed to do all that.

Benjamin recently posted a message on Instagram as well. In it, he tried to explain himself and also asked viewers to lay off Akinyi and her family. It seems that his recent message may have something to do with the messages she has been receiving.

