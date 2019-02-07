Adult star Mercedes Carrera and boyfriend Daemon Cins arrested for allegedly sexually abusing young girl in Rancho Cucamonga

Melinda Smith, better known as Mercedes Carrera was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor. Pic credit: Mercedes Carrera /Facebook/Racho Cucamonga Police Department

Adult star Mercedes Carrera was arrested along with her porn director boyfriend for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The 35-year-old’s real name is Melinda Smith while her 43-year-old boyfriend Jason Whitney goes by the stage name Daemon Cins. Carrera is known for her work in the ‘Milf’ category but is also known as a prominent figure in the ‘Gamergate’ movement.

Melinda Smith looks disheveled in her mugshot and very different from her porn persona Mercedes Carrera.

Mercedes Carrera, Daemon Cins Booked for Assault of Minor https://t.co/zzVya5kYR0 pic.twitter.com/qcEQJYvNsc — AVN Media Network (@AVNMediaNetwork) February 6, 2019

According to a report by The Daily Mail, local police were notified about the alleged abuse in Rancho Cucamonga and interviewed the alleged victim. The young girl told the police detectives that she was sexually abused by both Melinda Smith and her boyfriend for more than four months.

A porn actress & producer charged with 8 counts of sexual acts with a child under 10. Detectives say the bedroom in their Rancho Cucamonga apartment was set up like a film set & contained evidence that substantiated the victim’s story. PD believes there may be more victims @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/o4f5IYnabN — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) February 7, 2019

The report states that a police search of the porn star’s residence uncovered evidence that supported the victim’s statement. Police are said to have found methamphetamine and two loaded weapons in the home of Mercedes Carrera and her boyfriend.

The charges include eight counts of sexual acts with a minor under the age of 10 and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

The local Rancho Cucamonga police described the sexual abuse in graphic detail.

“The sexual abuse consisted of inappropriate touching, oral copulation and digital penetration, which occurred over four months,” Rancho Cucamonga Police revealed in a statement

Carrera and her boyfriend Daemon Cins were denied bail and will be arraigned this week.