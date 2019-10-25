Adele’s weight loss: How did she shed the pounds?

Adele has a voice that stops people dead in their tracks and a face that can launch a thousand ships.

But the singer has transformed her overall look and appears a slimmer version of the woman who blew away the world with her debut album, 19.

It was her LP titled 21 that had her breakout worldwide hit Rolling In The Deep, a song about love, loss, and regrets that showed off just how beautiful she truly is:

Now, it was revealed mostly in the British press that Adele has morphed into a slimmer version of herself while being seen out with R&B and rap star Drake at his posh birthday bash.

This news about Adele’s physical metamorphosis is on the heels of The Sun’s claims she and grime artist Skepta are dating.

In the photos, she remains a stunner and looks fantastic.

Reportedly Adele has lost over 14 pounds thanks to pilates sessions and working out with a trainer in Los Angeles and London. Us Magazine reports her motives are centered on her health and wellness for her six-year-old son Angelo:

“She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son,” the source added. “She’s more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss…Adele never cared about or liked working out,”

The Us source revealed, and that Adele is working out “three times a week.”

We love Adele, she’s a relatable inspiration for us all, and we look forward to seeing “less” of her in her fitness bid. It’s not about being skinny but being strong and healthy.