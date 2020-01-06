Actor Kevin Bacon honors Grindr murder victim with same name

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

A grisly murder is making national news not only for the horrific and disturbing details but also for the fact the victim shares the same name as actor Kevin Bacon.

An accused cannibal named Mark Latunski, who had an alarming interaction with law enforcement before Mr. Bacon’s murder, is accused of eating the deceased man’s testicles and hanging him from his ceiling by his ankles, Michigan cops told Fox2 Detroit.

The month before, police responded to Latunski’s home after a man was seen fleeing with blood on his face wearing only a kilt.

Latunski, age 50, is the Michigan man who allegedly killed his Grindr date, police have reported to the media.

The deceased, Kevin Bacon, 25, was reported missing on Christmas day. His car was later found with his personal effects, according to MichiganLive.

The deceased Mr. Bacon was a hairstylist by trade and had arranged a meeting with someone he found on Grindr, a dating app.

He shared with friends that he was meeting up with the new date, and then alarm bells went off when he did not answer his phone or show up at Christmas.

Sadly on Dec. 28, police found Mr. Bacon’s body in 50-year-old Mark Latunski’s home, WJBK reported. Latunski was arrested and charged with open murder and the mutilation of a human.

The details revealed about the manner of death of Mr. Bacon are extremely disturbing. It was reported that Latunski confessed to stabbing and murdering Mr. Bacon and then mutilating his body and eating Mr. Bacon’s testicles, court records say, according to WILX.

This horrible news caught the attention of the deceased’s famous namesake Kevin Bacon. Bacon had heard the news and shared his feelings about the crime on Instagram to express his condolences when news broke of the victim’s death last week.

“For obvious reasons I’m thinking this morning about the friends and Family of this young person Kevin Bacon. His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB.”

Our condolences to Mr. Bacon’s family and friends.