Abbie and John David Duggar’s social media silence prompts concerns from fans

John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Burnett Duggar, finally joined Instagram after they made their courtship official. For those who don’t follow the Duggars, it’s a thing in the family to start posting to social media once you’re safely off the market and set up with a partner.

The pair, however, haven’t shared any news since May 12, which was Mother’s Day. Most of the Duggar siblings post at least on a semi-regular basis, so their silence has many worried that something’s off.

“Hey, we’re all concerned for y’all, hope all is well and we’ll see you soon,” one fan wrote.

“Are you guys ok??” another chimed in.

Others were less concerned and more encouraging of the pair to make their way back to social media.

“We need updated pics!!! We miss you guys!!” a third commented.

The pair have remained silent, with speculations rife. Some wonder if the pair are pregnant, others are worried that they may be experiencing pregnancy complications.

Still, there are some rumors that not even a year into their marriage, they’re already experiencing marriage troubles.

The couple has yet to post anything, even in the wake of John David’s younger sister Joy-Anna suffering a miscarriage at 5 months.