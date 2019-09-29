Home > People

Aaron Carter’s face tattoo: Fans of the singer react to huge new ink

By
29th September 2019 10:26 AM ET
Aaron Carter
Singer Aaron Carter debuts huge tattoo on his face. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/S-bukley

Late on Friday night, Aaron Carter shared an Instagram livestream of himself getting a new face tattoo. He then posted a photo of the tattoo on Instagram on Saturday morning.

The photo shows the 31-year-old singer with a massive tattoo covering the right side of his face. The tattoo appears to depict Medusa the Gorgon from the Greek fables. In ancient Greek mythology Medusa is a winged female monster with venomous snakes on her head in place of hair, and people who look into her face are turned into stone.

“I’m the biggest thing in music right now. I can’t be denied. Fact check me,” the former child star captioned the Instagram photo.

In another photo, he is shown admiring his new tattoo in the mirror.

 

Some fans thought the tattoo was inspired by a photo of Rihanna that was taken when she posed for the men’s magazine GQ back in 2013. She was portrayed as Medusa the Gorgon in the photoshoot.

The suggestion that Carter’s face tattoo was inspired by Rihanna’s GQ shoot appeared confirmed when some sources reported that Carter’s tattoo artist was shown on Friday’s Instagram livestream creating a sketch using a photo of Rihanna’s face from the magazine before he started working on Carter’s face.

The livestream on Friday had many fans worrying about Carter’s mental health.

Police officers came to Carter’s house during the livestream after fans reportedly called to say he was having a “medical emergency,” according to MailOnline. But the officers left after having a brief chat with the singer who later announced he was being stalked by fans.

And it isn’t only fans who have been worrying about Carter’s mental health. Members of Aaron’s family, including his brother, the 39-year-old Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, and his twin sister Angel, 31, have expressed concern about his “increasingly alarming behavior,” and obtained restraining orders against him. Nick claimed on social media that Aaron admitted that he’d been having “thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.”

Aaron fired off a series of tweets in response:

The incident comes after Aaron appeared on the talk show The Doctors earlier in the month, during which he talked about his mental health.

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive,”  he said. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole.”

John Thomas Didymus

Latest posts by John Thomas Didymus (see all)