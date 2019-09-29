Aaron Carter’s face tattoo: Fans of the singer react to huge new ink

Late on Friday night, Aaron Carter shared an Instagram livestream of himself getting a new face tattoo. He then posted a photo of the tattoo on Instagram on Saturday morning.

The photo shows the 31-year-old singer with a massive tattoo covering the right side of his face. The tattoo appears to depict Medusa the Gorgon from the Greek fables. In ancient Greek mythology Medusa is a winged female monster with venomous snakes on her head in place of hair, and people who look into her face are turned into stone.

“I’m the biggest thing in music right now. I can’t be denied. Fact check me,” the former child star captioned the Instagram photo.

In another photo, he is shown admiring his new tattoo in the mirror.

Some fans thought the tattoo was inspired by a photo of Rihanna that was taken when she posed for the men’s magazine GQ back in 2013. She was portrayed as Medusa the Gorgon in the photoshoot.

on a scale of one to aaron carter getting rihanna tattooed on his face how big of a breakdown are you having?? pic.twitter.com/6SNLVpYLEp — K8 (@katerhiannan) September 29, 2019

Aaron Carter gets huge tattoo of Rihanna as Medusa on his face Aaron Carter got a huge tattoo of Rihanna on his face (Picture: Instagram) Aaron Carter has just got a huge new tattoo of Rihanna on his face. The singer, 31, debuted his new ink on Instagram and he’s had a Me… pic.twitter.com/rJJnmGbhtP — dolcify (@OfficialDolcify) September 29, 2019

The suggestion that Carter’s face tattoo was inspired by Rihanna’s GQ shoot appeared confirmed when some sources reported that Carter’s tattoo artist was shown on Friday’s Instagram livestream creating a sketch using a photo of Rihanna’s face from the magazine before he started working on Carter’s face.

The livestream on Friday had many fans worrying about Carter’s mental health.

Aaron Carter is not okay. pic.twitter.com/AiwI7g6rss — Sean on Z104 (@OnAirWithSean) September 29, 2019

Guys. I really think Aaron Carter is unhinged right now getting that face tattoo — lollie (@lolliegagger4) September 28, 2019

I'm going to put this out there. And I honestly don't care what he says or thinks of me, because it needs to be said. From a strictly outside observation (I have NOT spoken with him recently). Aaron Carter needs help. (cont…) — SAMANTHA SCARLETTE (@SammiScarlette) September 29, 2019

Aaron Carter has serious issues. That boy ain’t right. No wonder his siblings have a restraining order against him. Aaron Carter needs a serious intervention where a straight jacket is involved. Narcissistic psycho! — Gunner (@Gunners_G_World) September 29, 2019

Aaron Carter is NOT well Hope dude gets help, the way things are goin I wont be surprised to see him trending for dying — NikNak (@NikNak722) September 29, 2019

#AaronCarter needs help bad. His public feud with family and now huge face tattoo! pic.twitter.com/jqlAV8iKk0 — doug (@mylifeIMO) September 29, 2019

Police officers came to Carter’s house during the livestream after fans reportedly called to say he was having a “medical emergency,” according to MailOnline. But the officers left after having a brief chat with the singer who later announced he was being stalked by fans.

And it isn’t only fans who have been worrying about Carter’s mental health. Members of Aaron’s family, including his brother, the 39-year-old Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, and his twin sister Angel, 31, have expressed concern about his “increasingly alarming behavior,” and obtained restraining orders against him. Nick claimed on social media that Aaron admitted that he’d been having “thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.”

Aaron fired off a series of tweets in response:

I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family. — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

I wouldn’t hurt a soul anyone who KNOWS ME Wouod tell you that. My “family” doesn’t know me because we’ve all been estranged and now that I’m speaking out against nick he is clearly clearly retaliating. #CoverUp #MeToo https://t.co/FgG1cveDsY — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

I am so deeply disappointed in my sister angel who was doing so well after her arrest for shoplifting on Xanax she has had therapy for many many years, and I’m sorry to see her be bought off and lie. #CoverUp https://t.co/jsuXiurgvF — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

I hope somebody drug tests my sister right away so there’s no chance she could harm her own child. P.s angel you are smoking weed while you’re breastfeeding your infant. #CoverUp — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

I WILL be showing up to court for my sister, Angel’s case against me. But I will not be going for my brother, Nick. I don’t care if he has a restraining order against me, I will never see or speak to him again or the rest of my family. — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) September 28, 2019

I’m doing just fine. I ask you to respect me & leave me alone. I already have to move and I don’t need to be under scrutiny with every decision I make. I will take the necessary precautions to protect myself, and when I move no one will know where I live! #MissingMyMom right now. — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) September 28, 2019

The incident comes after Aaron appeared on the talk show The Doctors earlier in the month, during which he talked about his mental health.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive,” he said. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole.”