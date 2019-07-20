A$AP Rocky: Donald Trump told Swedish PM he’ll ‘personally vouch’ for rapper’s bail

Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he fulfilled his promise to call the Swedish Prime Minister on behalf of the jailed U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky (Rakim Mayers) in an effort to secure his release from Swedish police custody. Trump said he had a “very good call” with the Swedish PM and that he offered to “personally vouch” for the rapper’s bail.

A$AP Rocky was arrested and detained by Swedish authorities earlier in the month.

“Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly,” Trump tweeted. “Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail …”

Some observers commented on what they considered the ambiguity of the wording of Trump’s statement, saying that while it implied that he told the Swedish PM that he was willing to be a guarantor for A$AP Rocky’s bail application, it appeared he was not able to extract a definite commitment from the Swedish PM regarding Rocky’s case.

Trump said the Swedish PM Stefan Löfven only answered that “the American citizen A$AP will be treated fairly.”

Although fans are hoping for a speedy resolution of A$AP’s case following Trump’s intervention, many noted that if Löfven felt that A$AP was being “fairly treated,” the rapper’s troubles could be far from over. But others were encouraged by Trump’s statement that his aides “would be talking further” with the Swedish and that he would “speak again” with the Swedish PM in another 48 hours.

Some sources also quoted the Swedish PM as having stated before his conversation with Trump that he would explain to the U.S. President that the “Swedish judicial system is independent” and that “everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries.”

The latest development comes after a Swedish judge ruled Friday that A$AP Rocky was a flight risk and that he couldn’t be released from jail while his case was being investigated and processed.

The Swedish authorities have been holding the Grammy-nominated rapper in jail for more than 2 weeks without criminal charges. He was arrested following a physical altercation on June 30 with some young men on the streets of Stockholm where he was attending a concert.

According to TMZ, the Swedish authorities continue to detain A$AP Rocky after prosecutors said they needed more time to investigate. However, his fans say that multiple clips of the incident that have emerged show that A$AP was only acting in self-defense at the time.

Fans and friends launched a campaign on social media shortly after news that he was being held by the Swedish authorities. Before Trump’s intervention, there had been attempts to get Black Congressional leaders to intervene on behalf of A$AP Rocky. Kanye West also called on Trump to ask for help.

According to reports, ASAP Rocky faces up to six years in prison if he is convicted of assault.