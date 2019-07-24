90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava has a new prison job: Garbage collector

Jorge Nava may be serving time in prison for a weed bust, but that doesn’t mean he’s not doing anything productive. In fact, according to Radar Online, Jorge’s actually doing a lot in prison and has had two jobs during his stint behind bars: a garbage collector and prison cook.

According to his most recent evaluation, he’s clocked in over 242 hours as a kitchen cook, though he hasn’t received one since July 1. Previously, Jorge had put in 282 hours as a kitchen clerk and 42 hours as a garbage collector.

Jorge is serving time in an Arizona prison, but his wife, Anfisa, is waiting for him. She has stated that she plans to stay with Jorge, despite his arrest.

Anfisa allegedly speaks to Jorge every day on the phone and the pair have already had to endure a long-distance relationship before Anfisa made her way to the United States. As such, they may already be accustomed to the routine and independence that such a relationship brings them.

Jorge was arrested in February of last year for having 293 pounds of marijuana on him. He is expected to be released in August of 2020, though the date could be pushed back to March of 2021 should there be issues as he serves his sentence.