90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are still mad at Sumit, feel sorry for his wife, and question if Jenny knew

When 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premiered, Jenny and Sumit quickly became a fan-favorite on the show. Then, TLC started teasing Sumit’s big secret before the ultimate reveal that he is married.

Based on what fans have pieced together, we learned that Sumit has been married for two-and-a-half years by way of an arrangement made by his parents. It was done at a time when Jenny and Sumit were on a break and while he says he tried to make things work at first, the reality is that Sumit loves Jenny.

We’re all really only here for Sumit and Jenny. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/p6JeROgEDe — The Critical Cat (@thecriticalcat) October 1, 2019

I am trying to stay mad at Sumit but he sucks me back in every time! I'm so confused. Am I JENNY?!? Omg.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/9itbZbLpMd — Erin Martin (@ErinLeahMartin) October 1, 2019

The pair have been together for years and even met for the first time in person when Jenny traveled to India in 2013. They likely would have been married if not for Sumit’s parents, who didn’t agree with them being together. That is the reason they set Sumit up to marry another woman.

#90DayFiance #90DayFiancetheotherway Sumit was in a arranged marriage from his family…..Jenny knew that… She was hoping Sumit divorce that lady so he can be with her… Otherwise why would go to India in the first place — Mrs Bunny (@sn_snowbunny1) October 1, 2019

So Jenny now openly knows he’s married and she wants to continue the relationship…if people still didn’t think she knew before, I have a nice beach house to sell you #90DayFiance #90daytheotherway — Ms. Little 💁🏾‍♀️ (@mslittle_90) October 1, 2019

What's to explain? He married someone who was chosen for him by his parents & he lied to Jenny so she left her job, home & family to move to India. He's a lying, selfish POS. Isn't that "explanation" enough? Jenny's too old to be so gullible. Go home, Jenny!!! #90dayfiance — Alicia Szot (@AliciaSzot717) September 29, 2019

Then Jenny moved to India to be with Sumit and things were great in Mumbai until Sumit’s father-in-law followed him back to his apartment and then blew his cover.

When Sumit admitted that he is, in fact, a married man, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were quick to change their tune. Sumit went from one of the show’s favorites to the one everyone loves to hate. And while many felt bad for Jenny, others believed she was in on it the whole time. They even cited Jenny’s recent complaints of feeling like a mistress as proof that she knew.

While the jury is still out on Jenny, with fans split on whether they still love and feel sorry for her or think she knew Sumit was married before moving abroad, many have commented that the real victim here is Sumit’s wife.

Imagine being Sumit's wife and hearing him talk about your first year of marriage like that. #90dayfiancetheotherway — The best thing since sweetbread 🇧🇧… (@TheCoconutBaby) October 1, 2019

Erin, I love your podcast, but… No ma’am. Every time y’all get the inclination to liken your feelings, to Jenny’s (feelings), think about Sumit’s wife. Think about how badly she must feel, the dejection, the embarrassment. No ma’am, I am not Jenny. — TallyCally (@cally_tally) October 1, 2019

Keep in mind that Sumit’s wife was set up in an arranged marriage just like he was. And while he has been running around filming a TV show with another woman (Jenny), Sumit’s wife is the one who has been made a fool of. Not only has he embarrassed the woman but in Indian culture, this also is a point of shame for her and for her family. This may have a lot to do with why Sumit’s father-in-law is threatening to go to the police and have him thrown in jail.

I’d love for them to give Sumit’s wife a chance to give her side of the story. — Alara Fair (@Just_Alara) October 1, 2019

One thing that might make this even more interesting is if TLC (or Sharp Productions) was able to find Sumit’s wife and put her side of the story out there as well.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.