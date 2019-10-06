90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Laura Jallali buys new puppy despite leaving dogs behind in Florida

This first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has definitely not been lacking in the area of drama! And at the center of it all has been none other than Laura Jallali.

From faking a pregnancy and pregnancy loss to abuse allegations to accusing her husband of only wanting a green card, this woman has put herself and all her personal drama in the center of all 90 Day Fiance gossip — and not in a good way! Just when we think that she couldn’t possibly anger fans any further, Laura has done it again.

Laura adopts a new puppy after leaving two dogs with Liam

As we saw at the beginning of The Other Way’s first season, Laura had two dogs that she chose to leave behind when she decided to travel to Qatar to be with her husband Aladin.

Laura’s old dogs were introduced earlier this season on The Other Way but she couldn’t bring them with her because Qatar doesn’t allow pit bulls.

As we have previously reported, Laura has been staying in Ecuador with Evelin. Laura stunned and angered viewers by posting a picture of herself holding a French Bulldog puppy that she had just purchased.

Animal Lovers Outraged

It’s no secret that Laura has been going through a lot. So it’s no surprise that animal lovers everywhere are angry to see that she has now chosen to bring an innocent puppy into her situation. At this point, Laura has even turned the comments off on the photo of herself and her new pet to stop the flow of criticism about her latest choices.

Wait. So you’re telling me that Laura’s dog had to be put down because she left and abandoned him???? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/vI2GXHNd6A — Elenore (@EllieSnore) October 1, 2019

With Laura currently being in Ecuador, some question whether or not she could take the puppy with her when she leaves. She has no home. She is not allowed back in Qatar in the apartment that she shared with her now ex-husband Aladin.

According to her previous ex-husband (and father of Liam) Laura, a Canadian citizen, is not allowed to enter the United States because she spent years working and residing in Florida illegally.

Does Laura even have a place to go? Instability combined with lack of income and a history of abandoning dogs does not make Laura an ideal, or even suitable, pet owner. We have even heard a rumor that she chose to euthanize one of the dogs she abandoned out of personal convenience. Regardless of the drama that surrounds this little puppy, one thing is clear — little Tyson is definitely a cutie!

