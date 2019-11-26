90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro explains the unfinished shed and why they decided to live in mom’s backyard

Tania Maduro has been dubbed the “Leida” of Season 7 on 90 Day Fiance.

She has quickly drawn the ire of TLC viewers for her bossiness and also because some think she really did Syngin wrong when she brought him to the U.S. to live in an unfinished shed in her mom’s backyard.

Tania is no stranger to the buzz surrounding her storyline and the reaction that 90 Day Fiance fans have had and she wants to set things straight.

In an effort to help viewers better understand what was really going on, and not what was edited for maximum drama, Tania has been explaining why she chose to move back to her mom’s home and also why the shed wasn’t ready upon Syngin’s arrival. And to be honest, her explanation makes sense.

Tania explained that, prior to Syngin’s move to the United States, she was living in Washington D.C. At that point, she wrote that her lease was up so she had the choice to either live with him in D.C. and foot the bill for everything since he wouldn’t be able to work, or move back to her mom’s house and save some money.

Plus, when it came time to move from D.C. to her mom’s house, Tania revealed that she and her mom took care of all of the moving by themselves. So while Syngin moved in to an unfinished shed, at least she got all her things and brought them there to get their life together started.

“But there’s more,” Tania wrote it yet another post to her Instagram stories. It turns out that, in addition to moving and preparing for Syngin’s move, she was also helping her sister.

It turns out that Tania Maduro is an aunt now and in the time between moving from Washington D.C. to her mom’s house in Connecticut, Tania decided to take some time at her sister’s house to help them welcome their new baby.

Tania’s explanation of why she didn’t have the shed ready for Syngin’s arrival may help some to understand what she was doing prior filming the show. That doesn’t necessarily mean viewers will change their minds about her, but at least we know she wasn’t laying around, waiting for Syngin to come do it.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.