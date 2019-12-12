90 Day Fiance superfan Chrissy Teigen shows off her Jesse Meester candle

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Chrissy Teigen is possibly the biggest celebrity fan of 90 Day Fiance. She loves the show and cast of the TLC series so much that she’s been known to purchase and be gifted Cameos from the cast.

Now, Chrissy has taken things a step further and is rocking some 90 Day Fiance merch in her own home in the form of a Jesse Meester votive candle.

The candle, which is just one of many featuring the 90 Day Fiance cast that has been offered up for sale on Instagram, features a photo of Jesse with one of his famous quotes.

It says, “I [heart emoji] CT. I’m in love with the nature, the culture, the food, the free refills.”

The bottom of the candle makes it clear that it is Jesse Meester with the “Jesse (not an illusion)” caption.

And while Chrissy Teigen is thrilled with her new candle, Jesse Meester also took notice and mentioned the candle in his Instagram stories. Of course, he probably would have preferred that she purchase a 2020 Jesse Meester calendar if she hasn’t done that already.

Those looking to get their own 90 Day Fiance candle can check out Hallelujah Gifts on Etsy. They have several to choose from that feature a range of cast members from Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester to Danielle Jbali and Angela Deem.

It’s worth mentioning that, for votive candles, the 90 Day Fiance collection isn’t cheap. Then again, they probably will be kept as collectibles and not burned anyway. Those looking for a deal can buy them in packs of two and four with the option to pick any 90 Day Fiance cast members that they wish.