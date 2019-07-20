90 Day Fiancé stars Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are still married, but why? Ashley explains in a Q&A

Things are pretty messy between Ashley Martson and her ex, Jay Smith.

The reality stars’ marriage has ended in shambles, after previously filing for divorce in January of this year. Ashley withdrew the papers but then filed them again this April, citing adultery as her reasoning for not continuing her relationship with Jay.

But the two are still legally married.

Why?

Well, according to Ashley’s Instagram Live Q&A, the pair are still legally wed because Jay won’t sign the divorce papers.

A fan questioned whether the pair were actually divorced or not, and Ashley coyly replied, “Someone won’t sign.”

Ouch.

Why are Ashley and Jay still together?

According to Ashley, Jay is after half of everything she has.

She also gave some sage advice to her followers should they ever find themselves in such a situation.

“I guess being burned in the past helped me in this situation. A little advice from me is to save EVERYTHING!! Receipts don’t lie. I saved it all from Day 1 and thank god I did. If your significant other goes through your phone email the stuff to an email they don’t know about. Be smart![sic]” Ashley wrote that on her Instagram.

Jay Smith is currently in an ICE detention facility and is waiting to hear if he will be deported back to his native Jamaica. Ashley didn’t say whether this had any bearing on her divorce.

Jay’s possible deportation is linked to his ignoring a PFA (Protection From Abuse) order that Ashley had against him.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.