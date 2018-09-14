90 Day Fiancé star Molly shows off slim figure in stunning bikini photo

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé models her own lingerie line in what some fans are calling her revenge body following her split from Luis.

Since her divorce from Luis, Molly has debuted a stunning bikini figure. The 90 Day Fiancé star was at odds with her former husband Luis Mendez, who did not want to be a stepfather to her two children.

Earlier this year on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? the 27-year-old Dominican was given a second chance by 42-year-old Molly after leaving the family in the previous season following a heated spat.

It became increasingly clear that Luis was not interested in the family life, often complaining about boredom and the responsibility of being a stepfather.

In the finale, it was revealed that Luis has been talking to other cast mates about his relationship and claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. Molly scoffed at the claims and accuses her former husband of being addicted to internet adult entertainment.

Molly revealed in the finale that she has a new boyfriend, who she admitted is also a younger man like Luis.

It is unclear what inspired the 90 Day Fiancé stars’ weight loss but many fans were complimentary of her new-found bikini body.