90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata claps back at critics over son’s pajamas

It looks like Kalani from 90 Day Fiance is sick of hearing about how she should dress her son. In her latest Instagram photo, Kalani is showing off her growing baby bump in onesie pajamas along with her husband Asuela and their son Oliver.

90 Day Fiance viewers have been talking about Oliver’s pajamas since Season 6 of the show was still airing. Apparently, a lot of people think she is taking it too casual with her toddler son because she dresses him comfortably in a onesie or two-piece pajamas quite a bit.

Kalani claps back

Kalani’s latest clap back was obviously planned, as it included a family photo and everyone is wearing pajamas while she cradled her growing baby belly. The 90 Day Fiance star pulled no punches in her caption.

“Yes, my son is always in pajamas or something comfortable and, no, I don’t need to explain why. There are lots of unsolved mysteries in this world, like, why those of you who comment about my baby’s clothes look like you either bathe bi-weekly, share TV dinners with your cats or special kiss your cousins.” “While your internet projections may temporarily give you ‘self-esteem’ and distract you from dealing with yourself, they won’t save you from dying alone in a convalescent home in PAJAMAS. That’s the s**t you should be worried about, not what type of clothing a well-loved baby is wearing.” “In honor of people’s fragility to babies in pajamas, please enjoy my very first baby bump picture—I made sure we all dressed up extra snazzy!”

The comments quickly filled up with words of encouragement and support for the reality TV star as many others admitted that their kids live in pajamas too.

“My son is always in PJ. We think it’s cute and he always wants them on,” one commenter wrote.

Another wrote, “@kalanikalanikalani girl you tell them. You guys seem like great parents. Let the haters talk and you guys keep doing you.”

Constant criticism of Kalani’s parenting of Oliver

To be honest, everything about Kalani’s parenting has been criticized, from her breastfeeding on the reunion show stage to her panic when Asuela took Oliver out of his car seat while the car was rolling.

Kalani was also heavily criticized when she announced her second pregnancy so soon after the first.

With the constant policing of her parenting and her relationship with Asuelu, it’s surprising that we don’t hear more from Kalani, who has certainly shown more restraint than many of her 90 Day Fiance co-stars.