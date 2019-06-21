90 Day Fiancé star Danielle Mullins is now selling MLM toothpaste

Danielle Mullins Jbali may have been one of the most explosive members of the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but she’s now striking out on her own with a new business model: selling toothpaste.

The reality star hasn’t been in the limelight much recently. Since Danielle’s divorce from Mohammed already played out, she’s no longer on 90 Day Fiance.

Now, she’s decided to take on a new way to make money: selling toothpaste and other beauty products through the Internet via Facebook. Although she doesn’t expressly state it, it’s clearly an MLM-scheme — or multi-level marketing.

It has all of the trappings of one: a before and after post, telling people to message her for more information and declining to reveal the name of the new miracle toothpaste that’s allegedly helping her teeth look brighter.

The star leveraged her fame to bring sales to the company, and hopefully, that’ll work for her if she’s having trouble finding other work.

She did allude to coming back to the small screen by saying the toothpaste helps her maintain her smile while she’s on TV, and keeps her looking her best.

Danielle also screenshotted her inbox, showing that there is at least some interest in her product.

Good luck, Danielle!