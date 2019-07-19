90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Nava hits back at body shamers

90 Day Fiance star, Anfisa Nava, has had a lot of free time on her hands since her husband, Jorge, was put in jail. And she’s made good use of it by getting as buff as she can.

The former reality star even competed in a fitness competition and took home a couple of prizes along the way. While she didn’t take home the gold, she was proud of herself for even ranking, which is pretty fair since she’s just getting started.

But evidently, some body shamers have been telling Anfisa that she’s “too manly” now that she’s developed an impressive set of muscles.

“They say ‘Muscles make you look manly’ … I personally have never felt more feminine and happy than I do now. It’s all about how you feel on the inside and not what you look like on the outside. All shapes and sizes can be beautiful as long as you live in harmony with yourself,” the reality star wrote on Instagram.

She’s previously stated that she’s not sure if she wants a career in bodybuilding, but she was definitely off to an encouraging start after the first competition.

Never say never for Anfisa, who says she’s worked hard for her new body to look the way it does.