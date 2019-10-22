90 Day Fiance Season 7 star Syngin calls Darcey Silva ‘the queen’

Syngin’s season of 90 Day Fiance hasn’t even begun to air yet, but it’s already clear that he knows TLC royalty when he sees it. And while there are plenty of viewers who may be ready for Darcey Silva to go on her way, there’s no denying that she is the reigning queen after returning for three seasons of Before the 90 Days in a row — with two different men.

Since arriving in the United States, Syngin has been documenting his arrival. He seems to love New York City and posted about enjoying seeing buildings in person that he’s only seen on TV in the past.

Then, it seems he had another American experience, when he ran into Darcey Silva. It’s no secret that she lives nearby in Colchester, Connecticut, and now he does as well. The South African native moved to the U.S. to be with his fiancee, Tania, with plans to live together in a shed on her mother’s property.

Already, Syngin and Tania are giving off big drama vibes and if he’s a true 90 Day Fiance fan, he can appreciate that Darcey is not only the queen but the ultimate drama queen on the TLC series.

Syngin shared a photo of himself and Darcey Silva to Instagram and he captioned it, “Me and the queen.”

Of course, many hashtags followed with “adventure” and “awesome” being the ones that stuck out from the rest. Clearly, Syngin is a big Darcey fan and he looked very excited to meet her. It’s not clear where Tania was or how she felt about the Darcey Silva meetup. It’s possible that she was the person taking the picture.

Darcey is just getting ready to end her third season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, while Syngin is just getting started.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, November 3 at 8/7c on TLC.