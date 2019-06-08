90 Day Fiancé: Nicole Nafziger claims Azan has a job, makes his own money

One 90 Day Fiance Couple that seems to get a lot of hate is Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou. The pair have been criticized for a lot of things, including allegations that Nicole neglects her daughter, May, for her Moroccan man candy.

Another allegation has been that Nicole pays for Azan’s lifestyle and acts as his sugar mama. For some haters, they claim this is the only reason someone like Azan would be interested in someone like Nicole. Rude!

Nicole took to Instagram to clear up the rumors in her stories, telling fans 90 Day Fiance does show her life, but not her entire life. As such, they don’t know what everything entails — which is kind of a fair point.

Although their wedding plans keep getting called off, Nicole told her fans via Facebook that Azan still loves her — and it’s not because she’s bankrolling him.

“I know I am worthy to be loved by someone who treats me well,” she wrote.

She also clarified whether or not he gets money from her. She told fans she doesn’t give Azan money anymore. The “anymore” part has some fans raising their eyebrows, but Nicole didn’t clarify.

Instead, she said he has a job and he makes his own money. But, she also stated she doesn’t give Azan money regularly, which also made some fans scratch their heads.

The definition of regularly is a bit loose and Nicole hasn’t made it any clearer to her audience. Hmmm…

As far as whether or not she gave Azan $6,000 to start a business, she claims it’s false. The star allowed 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates to interview her and said that, although she once said that, it wasn’t true.

“He has some kind of job,” she told fans.

Okay, Nicole.

Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way at 9/8c Mondays on TLC.