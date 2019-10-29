90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik pregnant, expecting first child with Alexei

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance have a huge announcement. The pair recently announced that Loren is pregnant, and the couple is expecting their first child together.

News about Loren and Alexei’s pregnancy came from US Weekly, where the 90 Day Fiance couple shared their happy news.

“It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn,” Loren told Us. “I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

Alexei has also shared that he is a little bit scared but excited about becoming a father. After all, he and Loren have been married for a few years now after having met in Israel. They documented their journey together on TLC.

They have already shared a baby announcement on Instagram with Loren writing, “We’re so excited to finally say, BabyBrov is on its way! For those of you saying I’m pregnant, well, ding ding ding, we cannot wait to welcome our baby boy or girl this Spring!”

Just a few months back, Loren commented that 90 Day Fiance fans were speculating about a possible pregnancy, causing her to start eating a bit better to lose weight.

Now, she indeed is expecting and is looking radiant in a string of photos of herself and Alexei that show off her growing baby bump.

90 Day Fiance fans can’t wait to see Loren and Alexei take the plunge into parenthood. The only question left now (besides whether they are having a boy or girl) is if they will be sharing this journey with us on TLC.