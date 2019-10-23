90 Day Fiance: Corey Rathgeber, Darcey Silva, and more drop out of DR trip, Ashley Martson explains why

90 Day Fiance fans with plans to head to the Dominican Republic next month to party with the TLC stars may want to check out who is still going. The list of cast members still planning on this trip is dwindling quickly, with no major announcement making that fact clear.

A new photo is being shared on Instagram to drum up interest in the 90 Day Fiance cast, but it’s missing a few key members that had been advertised before. Now, the cast trip is just advertised as Ashley Martson and Cortney Reardanz, plus Kamil and Christian Estrada from The Bachelorette.

When one fan asked what happened to Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva, Ashley Martson explained that current 90 Day Fiance cast members (ie: those on contract) were not allowed to go on the trip.

“What happened to @darceysilva and stacey??” a fan asked in the comments.

Ashley was quick to respond, “people who are filming can’t go. Got yelled at.”

In addition to Darcey and Stacey, Corey Rathgeber also won’t be making the trip. David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan have also been removed from the list of reality stars headed to the beach resort.

There’s another former 90 Day Fiance cast member who is no longer listed and it’s not clear why, since she’s not an active cast member. Molly Hopkins was also slated to join her friends in the Dominican Republic and seems to be no longer going as well. It’s possible that she could be joining Pillow Talk when Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance rolls around, but so far, that is speculation and is not confirmed.

With just two 90 Day Fiance cast members still going to the Dominican Republic and two Bachelor Nation cast members joining them, it’s hardly the trip it once was.