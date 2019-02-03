21 Savage arrest: Where was he born, what is his real name and what is ICE?

21 Savage was arrested by ICE on Super Bowl Sunday in Atlanta. Pic credit: 21 Savage/YouTube

21 Savage is spending Super Bowl Sunday in an ICE detention center after the law enforcement agency arrested him, claiming that the rapper is not actually from Atlanta but from the UK instead.

Variety reported that 21 Savage came to the U.S. in 2005 on a Visa that expired in 2006 but he never left. Instead, the Bank Account rapper is accused of illegally overstaying his welcome.

According to multiple reports, 21 Savage popped up on the ICE radar due to his 2014 felony drug conviction in Fulton County, Georgia.

Where is 21 Savage from and what is his real name?

Those who follow 21 Savage probably already know that he claims Atlanta’s Zone 6 as home. He’s even gone so far as to host back to school nights, giving away school supplies to local kids after claiming the neighborhood as his own.

However, officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement say that he’s not actually from Atlanta or the United States at all. Instead, the rapper, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph is from the U.K.

With ICE claiming that that 21 Savage is actually from the U.K., there have been quite a few questions popping up about the rapper’s bio and how much of it is really true.

In it, there are claims that 21 Savage was born in Dominica, an island in the Caribbean, and that his family immigrated to the U.S., specifically to Decatur, Georgia, when he was a small child.

What is ICE?

In the wake of the 21 Savage arrest, there have been many questions about what is ICE, possibly because many believed the rapper was actually from Atlanta.

ICE stands for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The federal law enforcement agency is responsible for enforcing U.S. immigration laws and also investigates criminal activity of foreign nationals living in the U.S.

Federal agents revealed that the 21 Savage arrest was part of a “targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta.”

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox: “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA ‘21 Savage’ during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta.” https://t.co/G0WlPymYIr — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) February 3, 2019

It was revealed by ICE spokesperson Brian Cox that 21 Savage is awaiting “removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.”