Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin is skating on thin ice in Season 10

Was anybody else heinously annoyed that the Real Housewives of New Jersey episode this week ended before somebody could throw Jennifer Aydin over the railing and into the water?

Seriously. I don’t get her at all.

Jennifer steps in it every time, apologizes to whoever got splashed, and then looks that person in the eye with a smirk as she steps right in it again.

She’s pissing people off faster than she can make insincere apologies.

Take a tip, girl – it’s never a good thing when more than a few people remind you not to have more than one cocktail at an event where you have to behave like an adult.

When Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider were talking about Jennifer before the trip to the Jersey Shore, they characterized her perfectly.

“You never know when she’s gonna turn a nice day into bulls**t,” Melissa said.

“Her social etiquette sucks,” Jackie added.

Jennifer’s life would get a lot easier if she’d just stop talking about people behind their backs.

And what’s worse, she’s pretty much entirely unapologetic about it when she gets caught.

Melissa warning Jennifer over dinner at the Jersey Shore that she was on “thin ice” was totally called for given the newbie’s track record of atrocious behavior.

Seriously, it’s only a matter of time before somebody slaps her.

Jennifer has done some of the outright tackiest things I’ve ever seen on RHONJ, and that’s saying something for sure.

The way she talks about money is like nails on a chalkboard. Enough already.

We get it – you’re rich because your husband is a successful plastic surgeon who basically fixed you one part at a time. Congratulations. Next, have him sew your mouth shut.

Mom always said “don’t talk politics, religion, or money with friends”

Sticking your nose into somebody else’s financial business is a lot. But asking them about how much money they have in front of a room full of people strikes a whole new level of tacky, even for this bunch.

I just can’t with her.

I was cheering for Jackie – who I really didn’t like last season – when she basically told Jennifer to mind her own money business.

Jennifer turned that into talking about having Bill buy her a house in the Hamptons, but then it got hilarious.

Jackie likened Jennifer’s constant one-upmanship to Veruca Salt from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” – “I want one NOW Daddy! – and I just about died laughing. So. On. Target.

But then Jennifer took gauche to a whole new level when she accused Jackie of being a cheapskate and a lousy hostess for not catering to the adults at her boys’ birthday party.

Yikes!

There are two kinds of children’s birthday parties – with and without booze

There are two schools of thought on this and my friends are all solidly in one camp or the other.

Some people believe that you should cater to the kids and not the adults at children’s parties, and probably not serve booze. The other group makes sure there will be an open bar before RSVPing for their kids.

Whichever side of that argument you’re on, it’s never okay to call your “friend” out for being cheap because she didn’t invest $100-plus a plate on an 8-year-old’s party.

Granted, Jennifer didn’t tell Jackie she was cheap outright. She said it to Margaret Josephs, who told Jackie while they were all sitting at her dining room table as guests at her beach house. #Awkward

Margaret is always the pot-stirrer.

Did she really take to her bed and pretend she had whiplash after Danielle Straub grabbed her by her totally fake ponytail? Seriously???

If I didn’t dislike her so much, I’d be impressed that somehow she managed to get everybody to forget that she started the fight with Danielle, both verbally and then physically when she tossed the glass of water over her head in the middle of a boutique.

And we all know that’s not the first time that Marge has dumped a drink over Danielle’s head. It’s kind of her thing.

It’s unfortunate Margaret didn’t like Danielle’s reaction but c’mon, what was she really expecting? She totally provoked her and although I don’t generally advocate violence, I think she got what she deserved.

Just about fell out of my chair when Teresa Giudice made the point about Margaret’s behavior to Jennifer by splashing water down the front her dress at Melissa’s fashion show.

Well played, Tre. Well played. But your efforts were wasted – Princess Jennifer still didn’t “get it.”

But back to Margaret’s fake hair.

What was up with those poor models who were forced to wear cheap blonde Margaret-style pigtail wigs at her jewelry line’s anniversary party?

They looked ridiculous and their faces said they were positively miserable. #Creepy

I’m also sick of listening to Margaret cheer her elderly mother’s sexual escapades on out of one side of her face while she’s telling us what a lousy parent Marge Senior was out of the other.

Did I just call Margaret two-faced? Oops. #SorryNotSorry

This season just feels like a hot mess. When Teresa is behaving better than almost everybody else on RHONJ, I worry there’s something in the water in Jersey.

Watching Teresa tonight was painful, especially when Joe and several of the girls at dinner seemingly took glee in the fact that Teresa had finally admitted that her husband cheated on her, probably more than once.

I’m sure going through multiple criminal trials and spending time in prison teaches you how to keep your mouth shut and she put that to good use. But you could totally see it in her face.

Methinks the old Teresa would have tossed somebody over that railing into the water. Or flipped a table. And Delores Catania would have helped her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.