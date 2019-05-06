Will Smith’s twin brother and sister – Everything you need to know about Aladdin star’s siblings

Will Smith is widely regarded as one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. He first came into the limelight in the ’90s as a young rap star before branching out into acting on NBC’s comedy series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

After Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ended in 1996, he appeared in several blockbuster movies and received multiple Academy and Golden Globe nominations and awards.

In 2009, Forbes voted him the most bankable star in Hollywood due to his box office clout after appearances in blockbusters such as Independence Day (1996), Men in Black (1997), I Am Legend (2007) and Hancock (2008).

In 2017, Newsweek described him as the “most powerful actor in Hollywood.”

But despite his phenomenal success, many fans know very little about his family, including his parents and siblings, and that he has a little brother and sister who are twins.

If you’ve been wondering who Will Smith’s parents and twin siblings are, here is everything you need to know.

Will Smith’s parents

Will Smith, born Willard Carroll Smith, Jr., was born and raised in Philadelphia. His father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr., was a refrigeration engineer and U.S. Air Force veteran, born in November 1939.

Willard Smith Sr. died in November 2016 at the age of 77.

Will’s mom, Caroline Bright, worked as an administrator with the board of education in West Philadelphia.

Caroline and Will Smith Sr. divorced in 2000.

Will’s twin brother and sister

Caroline and Willard Smith Sr. shared four children. Their first child was a girl named Pamela, born in 1964. Will Smith Jr. is Caroline and Willard Smith Sr.’s second child born in September 1968.

In 1971, Caroline and Willard Smith Sr. had a set of twins, Ellen and Henry.

Ellen is a hair and makeup artist. Rumors have swirled around her supposed estrangement from Will. But the claims are unconfirmed.

Ellen married Dee Lawrence Downs in 2004 and Will reportedly attended her wedding.

However, it is claimed that Will has tried to distance himself from the couple due to Downs’ lifestyle and previous drug offense-related brushes with the law.

Harry is Ellen’s twin brother. He worked with Will’s company Treyball Development Inc. and Overbrook Entertainment in California. He married Ananda Lewis — a model and TV personality.

Harry launched his own company, Smith Global Media, in 2017.

Will Smith’s personal life

Will has been married twice, first to Sheree Zampino in 1992. The couple shares a son Willard Caroll “Trey” Smith, born in November 1992.

After Will and Zampino divorced in 1995, he married his current wife, fellow actress Jada Koren Pinkett, in 1997.

Will and Jada have two children, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith, born in 1998, and Willow Camille Reign Smith, born in 2000.