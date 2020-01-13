Mare Winningham on The Outsider: Who is actress who plays Jeannie Anderson?

The new HBO series The Outsider is based on a Stephen King novel by the same name. That means expect some supernatural mixed with the mystery.

In the series, Ben Mendelsohn plays Det. Ralph Anderson, an officer, trying to solve a crime where there is indisputable evidence that a local little league coach butchered a small boy.

There is also indisputable evidence that he is innocent.

While Ralph was struggling with his conscience and figuring out the case, he had one person to turn to — his wife, Jeannie.

Who is Jeannie Anderson on The Outsider?

Ralph and Jeannie Anderson had a tragedy in their past. Their son died following a battle with cancer. He also played little league baseball with the accused murderer, so Ralph took it personally.

The evidence showed there was something wrong with the case, and there was fingerprint, video footage, and eyewitnesses on both sides, proving his guilt and his innocence.

This put Ralph Anderson in a tough spot, and he had no idea what to think. That was when Jeannie Anderson told him the one thing he needed to hear — trust your gut.

That statement sent Ralph Anderson on the journey that will play out in HBO’s The Outsider.

Who is Mare Winningham on The Outsider?

Mara Winningham is a very familiar face in both the world of film and television. She started her work as a made-for-television actress in 1976, something that saw her appear in 39 made-for-TV movies in 29 years.

Her biggest of those was George Wallace in 1997, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award.

Winningham has also appeared in several TV series over the years, with a significant role in American Horror Story: Hotel as Hazel Evers.

Winningham is also a familiar face in some big movies, including the 2019 award contender Dark Waters and blockbusters like Mirror Mirror and Geostorm.

Fans of a certain age might remember her from St. Elmo’s Fire, a seminal ’80s film where she played Wendy.

The first two episodes of The Outsider aired on Jan. 12 on HBO and subsequent episodes will air every Sunday at 10/9c.