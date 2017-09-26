Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen examines shocking truth behind murder of Susannah Chase

This week on Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen, the show spotlights the shocking murder of college senior Susannah Chase.

Dec. 21, 1997, in Boulder, Colo., and 23-year-old Susannah is found in an alley near her home, she’s been raped and beaten to death.

By January the FBI are involved and DNA is taken from semen found in Susannah’s clothing but the case soon goes cold.

Forward to 2000 and Diego Olmos Alcalde attacks a woman outside her home and tries to drag her away. She manages to escape and he is later arrested.

However, there are problems at his trial and he ends up getting his conviction reversed. Though a subsequent retrial sees him convicted and sentenced to 7-10 years in 2004.

He serves three years and when he is paroled in 2007 he moves out to Colorado.

In January 2008 police arrest him for the murder of Susannah and the next year he was found guilty of her rape and murder. Alcalde had beaten her with a baseball bat before dragging her to his car, where he raped her. He then dumped her body in an alley and she died a day later of her injuries.

He was later given a life sentence for his crimes.

