Kathy Griffin, Kevin Bacon and Jonas Brothers: Late night talk shows July 29-Aug 2

Whoa. Kathy Griffin’s documentary, Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story (about her ill-advised stunt of holding a President Trump mask dipped in ketchup cost her a lot of grief) will be presented one night only on July 31 at select theaters.

Only Jimmy Kimmel was brave enough to have her as a guest this week. Never for a loss of words, Griffin will no doubt have a lot to share on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there’s a bunch of other big names showing up on the shows this week including Kevin Bacon (what’s he been up to? We’ll find out Tuesday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon) Queer Eye’s Fab Five, Melissa McCarthy, Julia Louise-Dreyfus, Milo Ventimiglia and a repeat musical appearance by the Jonas Brothers on Seth Meyer’s show.

Here’s what you can expect to see this week:

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Tonight, Jimmy welcomes Melissa McCarthy to talk about her movie (The Kitchen) and Michael Pena to talk about his (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) while musical guest Mac DeMarco performs.

Besides Griffin, Jimmy will also chat with this year’s Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Anthony Davis of the Los Angele Lakers on Tuesday.

Wednesday show will feature Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Martorano and musical guest BJ the Chicago Kid.

On Thursday, This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia will share about his new movie, The Art of Racing in the Rain. Other guests include Alison Brie (Glow) and musical guest The Head and the Heart. Friday’s show has yet to be decided.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Who’s on with Stephen this week? It’s a bit of a mystery. As of yet, CBS hasn’t announced who will be appearing for most of this week’s shows. However, we do know that Idris Elba, Maude Apatow, and Perry Farrell will be appearing on tonight’s broadcast.

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

It’s another week of new shows featuring actor and Apartments.com spokesperson Jeff Goldblum and Bishop Briggs on Monday, John Legend and Hollywood Vampires on Tuesday, Patricia Arquette and Michael Pena on Wednesday and Jamie Bell and musical guest Bird and the Bee on Thursday.

No word yet on Friday’s show.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

This week, Jimmy welcomes to the show Rachel Brosnahan, Carla Guino and musical guest Ty Dolla $ign tonight; Kevin Bacon, the Queer Eye’s Fab Five and musical guest Highwomen on Tuesday; Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae and musical guest Eddy Grant on Wednesday and Hasan Minhaj, Vanessa Kirby and musical guest Sam Fender on Thursday.

No word yet about Friday’s show.

Late Night with Seth Myers (NBC)

This week’s guests include John Oliver, CC Sabathia and Mini Mansions (Monday); Wanda Sykes and Jose Antonio Vargas (Tuesday); Chris Hayes and Charlamagne tha God (Wednesday) and Tony Shalhoub, Governor Larry Hogan and Rhianne Barreto (Thursday).

Friday’s show will be a repeat with John Leguizamo, U.S. Representative Hakeem Jeffries, and Jonas Brothers.