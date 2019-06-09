Is Tan Mom dead? Patricia Krentcil suffered cardiac arrest

Twitter is awash with fans wondering if Tan Mom, Patricia Krentcil, is dead. The good news is that, for now, she is still alive and on life support.

The Blast broke the news that the woman famous for the nickname Tan Mom was suffering from pneumonia and couldn’t heal on her own due to the fact that her smoking has reportedly weakened her lungs.

As a result, doctors admitted her to the hospital and then tried to drain her lungs of the fluid and couldn’t get it all, causing her to go into cardiac arrest.

Working fast to try to save her life, doctors put Krentcil into a medically induced coma and then performed intubation to allow her to breathe again.

For now, the rumors that Tan Mom died are false as she is in critical condition but still alive and on life support with her husband Richard at the hospital by her side.

When asked about the tragedy, Tan Mom’s producer Adam Barta said that she is in the hospital but there are hopes that she will pull through.

Patricia Krentcil picked up the nickname Tan Mom when was arrested for sneaking her five-year-old daughter into tanning booths with her. Police charged her with child endangerment in 2012.

A grand jury refused to indict Krentcil on the charges.

Patricia Krentcil used the Tan Mom controversy to try to gain fame and released a song called Free To Be Me and she became a fixture on the Howard Stern Show.