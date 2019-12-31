Becky Lynch and Asuka confirmed for 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair makes her intentions clear

Last week on WWE Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch came out to the ring and said that one woman has always had her number. That woman is Asuka, and Lynch challenged her to a match.

Tonight on Raw, Lynch doubled down, talking about her contract negotiations with WWE and said that she needed to beat Asuka, someone that she has still yet to pin in WWE action.

Later in the episode, Vic Joseph and Jerry Lawler revealed that Asuka accepted the challenge.

Becky Lynch will battle Asuka at the 2020 Royal Rumble with Lynch’s WWE Monday Night Raw women’s championship on the line.

Lynch has held the Raw women’s title since she beat Ronda Rousey for it at WrestleMania. Her title reign has lasted 263 days and counting, the longest reign in WWE Raw history for the title.

However, Becky Lynch has mentioned her trouble with Asuka.

This goes back one year ago when Asuka brought in her WWE SmackDown women’s title and successfully defended it against Becky Lynch. Asuka countered a DisArmHer from Lynch into an inverted Asuka Lock, which caused Lynch to tap out.

However, later during the PPV, Lynch was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match itself and won by eliminating Charlotte Flair to earn the chance to challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw women’s title at WrestleMania.

That led to the end of the year when Asuka and Kairi Sane, the WWE women’s tag team champions, have dominated both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Now, it is time for Becky Lynch to try to prove that she can beat Asuka, and it will happen at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Speaking of Charlotte Flair, she also came out on Monday Night Raw tonight and announced that she was the first person — man or woman — to enter the Royal Rumble next year, with the hope that she can challenge either Asuka or Becky Lynch at WrestleMania in 2020.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Jan. 26 from Houston, TX.