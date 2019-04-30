Woodstock 50 ‘not canceled’ say organizers as confusion reigns

Woodstock 50 has NOT been canceled despite losing the funding of a major backer, organizers have said.

Confusion reigned yesterday after Dentsu Aegis Network said it was pulling out as an investor because they did not think the event could be pulled off in a manner “worthy” of the Woodstock name, or in a way that would ensure the health and safety of those attending, including performers.

Woodstock's 50th Anniversary may or may not have been cancelled But there's no disputing what it's done to Grandpa Phil pic.twitter.com/yC7vl31ha7 — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) April 29, 2019

However, the organisers, Woodstock 50 LLC, said they were still “committed” to making sure the event went ahead, and said they planned to find new partners to bring on board to help finance the event.

The latest developments come after fans were left hanging back in early April when tickets failed to go on sale, with organizers saying the on-sale date had been postponed.

A previously-released line-up for the event, scheduled to run from August 16 to August 18, included a string of big acts including Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper and Miley Cyrus.

Dentsu Aegis Network said in a statement yesterday: “It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements.

“We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival

“But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees.

“As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

However, Woodstock LLC later issued their own statement, saying that “the bottom line” was that the event would still go ahead.

They said: “We are committed to ensuring that the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock is marked with a festival deserving of its iconic name and place in American history and culture.

“Although our financial partner is withdrawing, we will of course be continuing with the planning of the festival and intend to bring on new partners. We would like to acknowledge the State of New York and Schuyler County for all of their hard work and support. The bottom line is, there is going to be a Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival, as there must be, and it’s going to be a blast.”

The original Woodstock festival was held from August 15 through August 18, 1969. Whether the 50th anniversary festival will in fact still go ahead on the previously announced dates — which coincides with those of the original event — remains to be confirmed.