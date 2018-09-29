When is Kanye West dropping his album? Yandhi is coming sooner than you may think!

Kanye West has been busy promoting himself lately as fans sit in anticipation of his upcoming album, Yandhi. Ye is even appearing as a last-minute musical act on Saturday Night Live, stepping in for Ariana Grande for the SNL premiere.

With the rapper doing so much in the public eye lately, including calling out Nick Cannon, Drake and others for disrespecting his wife, fans are wondering when Kanye West is dropping his album?

The Yandhi release is coming up quick. Despite not even knowing Kanye was going to have another album release this year, he recently announced that more music was coming. As for when, he also recently said that Yandhi would be dropping on Saturday night.

View this post on Instagram holographic A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Sep 21, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

Kanye West’s decision to drop Yandhi after his Saturday Night Live performance isn’t new. He did the same thing in 2016 with Life of Pablo.

The album is coming out right in the shadow of the long-awaited Lil Wayne album Tha Carter V, which has been seven years in the making. To that, Kanye already commented and made it clear that he doesn’t even care if he comes in no. 2 to Weezy.

we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

In a surprise visit to The Fader offices, Kanye West talked about when his album is dropping among other things. One thing we learned from that visit, which took place on Thursday, is that the new album is still not finished.

The newest Kanye West album isn’t even released yet and it’s already stirring up controversy. That’s because, in addition to Ty Dolla $ign, Yandhi also features 6ix9ine and the late XXXtentacion. 6ix9ine pled guilty to three felony counts of sexual conduct with a child and XXXtentacion was accused of brutally beating his girlfriend.

Considering the huge amount of controversy Kanye West has created for himself recently, he still expects his new album to hit at least number two on the charts. It will be interesting to see how well it does when Kanye West releases his newest album, Yandhi, later tonight.