Travis Scott drops new album: Who are the Jackboys?

On Friday, Travis Scott released his newt project, a collaborative album hitting just a few days after Christmas. The new compilation is called Jackboys and brings forth an impressive collection of hip-hop talent for one LP.

Here are more details about who forms the rap group with Scott leading the way.

Who are the Jackboys?

The new album Jackboys is the first official release from Travis Scott on his label Cactus Jack Records (via Forbes).

It’s also the name for a three-person group headed up by Scott and features two labelmates. Most fans know Travis Scott, famous for his catalog of hits, including the recent smash Sicko World with Drake. The two other group members with him are Sheck Wes and Don Toliver.

Sheck Wes is familiar to many hip-hop enthusiasts and music fans for his track Mo Bamba. He’s been recording music since 2009, but that hit song brought him to prominence last year.

The 21-year-old was born in NYC and is signed to two labels now. In addition to Scott’s Cactus Jack, he also signed with Kanye West’s GOOD Music. Not a bad situation at all.

More details about Sheck Wes are available through his official Instagram page.

The third member of the Jackboys group is Don Toliver. Real name Caleb Zackery Toliver, he’s 25 and hails from Houston, Texas, which is also Scott’s stomping grounds.

Toliver remains new to the music scene as he’s only been active since 2017. He was an uncredited artist on Scott’s Astroworld for the song Can’t Say.

Some of Toliver’s songs include Diva, Make Sumn, Checks, and Diva. Rapper Kevin Gates ultimately remixed the latter of those.

Toliver signed with Cactus Jack in 2018 and is now getting time to contribute to this new project. He performs the Jackboys song Had Enough and is a featured artist on What to Do? for the album.

Check out more on his official Instagram page.

Jackboys album now available for stream, download

The new Jackboys album includes seven tracks featuring the collective of Travis Scott, Wes Sheck, and Don Toliver. They also have several special guests who dropped by to help out, including Lil Baby, Quavo, Offset, and Young Thug.

Here’s the official Spotify playlist and stream, which also features a remix to Scott’s recent song Highest in the Room.

The new Jackboys compilation is also available from other sources, including Apple Music, TIDAL, and Amazon Music for streaming or purchase to download.

Each platform might have free trial offers available to check out the new album, but some may involve signing up for a free account first.