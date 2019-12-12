The Stadium Tour 2020 playlist released: Listen to Mötley Crüe, Poison, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett’s biggest hits

In the summer of 2020, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett will launch their massive 22-city tour in the United States with the first show in Miami, Florida.

They’ll move around the country, ultimately winding up in California. Fans already started scooping up their tickets via presale for various venues around the nation with a general ticket sale coming soon.

In anticipation of the event, The Stadium Tour 2020 playlist has been released, allowing fans to get ready to rock at next summer’s event.

What is The Stadium Tour 2020 playlist?

It’s just 93 of the biggest rock hits from the collective groups performing at The Stadium Tour 2020.

A post on Def Leppard’s official Instagram account asked fans what songs they would include on a playlist for the epic summer concert tour. The fans answered with their top picks for all of the bans.

In return, an impressive Spotify playlist has been created. It’s also free to listen to.

It includes classics like Pour Some Sugar on Me and Photograph from Def Leppard. There’s Kickstart My Heart, Dr. Feelgood, and Home Sweet Home from Motley Crue. Joan Jett’s I Love Rock ‘N Roll and Love Hurts are on there, as well as Poison’s Somethin to Believe In and Every Rose Has Its Thorn.

Basically, it’s all of the biggest songs you’d expect from these four monster rock bands, and most likely, these will be many of the songs blaring out of the various stadiums in 2020.

Listen to The Stadium Tour 2020 playlist

The official Stadium Tour 2020 playlist was created on the Spotify streaming music platform. Listen to the entire 93-song playlist below created for the fans and by the fans.

If this doesn’t get people ready for the biggest rock party of summer 2020, nothing will.

As far as getting those official Stadium Tour tickets, the presale started this past Monday (Dec. 9). The general ticket sale begins on Friday, Dec. 13.

See more details at Motley Crue’s official website for how to get your spot at one of the 22 venues next summer.